MOSCOW, Sept 26 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- President Dmitry Medvedev has agreed to hand his office to Vladimir Putin and received a virtual guarantee that he will get the prime minister's job afterwards, the daily says, commenting on the congress of the ruling United Russia party.

- President Medvedev has promised to hold a meeting with government and bank officials to discuss the worsening situation on the domestic markets.

- The state agency responsible for restructuring mortgage debts during the 2008 financial crisis has revived its "hot line" in order to gauge borrowers' problems paying off their dollar-denominated loans.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The job swap between Medvedev and Putin cannot fail to lead to widespread personnel changes in both the presidential administration and the government, the daily says.

- Russians have contributed to weakening the rouble by buying hard currency, the daily says, adding that the demand for foreign currency cash has grown threefold in two weeks.

- New St Petersburg head Georgy Poltavchenko is reviewing investment projects approved under his predecessor Valentina Matviyenko, now Russia's upper parliament house speaker.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- The messy reform of the system for training military specialists could create a lack of efficient officers in Russia's strategic missile forces, the daily says.

- Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has promised to the increase tax burden on the rich while keeping the current income tax scale in place.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Medvedev and Putin have killed the intrigue surrounding the next presidential election by making public their agreement on trading jobs, the daily says.

- Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin has criticized the Kremlin for approving heavy spending on defence and security instead of saving money for social needs and education, the daily says.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Belarus is expecting to reach agreement with Russia's Gazprom by the end of November on selling its remaining 50 percent stake in Beltransgaz, the daily says, commenting on the results of the talks between Gazprom chief Alexei Miller and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Most of Russia's politicians were disappointed with the ruling tandem's decision on the future elections, the daily says. The scenario was rather predictable but suited practically nobody, the popular daily says.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed his reputation of a person whose decisions are difficult to predict, the daily says.

- Alexei Kudrin has tried to commit political suicide by saying he could not see himself in the new cabinet headed by Dmitry Medvedev.

- A group of pilots and aviation workers urging Russia's leadership to take measures to improve poor state of aviation has faced harassment and prosecution, the daily reports.

(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)