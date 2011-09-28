Moscow, Sept 28 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- The number of prisoners in Russia decreased by 10 percent
in less than two years after certain economic offences have been
decriminalised, the paper reports.
- Russia's oil major Rosneft plans to increase oil
production by 1.5 times to 180 million tonnes by 2020, which
will cost 500 billion roubles ($15,5 billion) per year, the
daily says.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- British oil major BP has frozen financing of a
research project as part of its cooperation with Russian
Kremlin-backed tech hub Skolkovo, the paper reports.
- A newly appointed Moscow top transport official was caught
red-handed by the police as he attempted to take a bribe, the
daily writes.
- Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday said budget
spending on defence will remain high and suggested critics of
his spending policies should quit the government, the paper
says.
KOMSOMOLSKAYA PRAVDA
www.kp.ru
- Support ratings of Moscow's mayor Sergei Sobyanin grew 13
percent to 49 percent in September compared to August, the
popular daily writes.
TRUD
www.trud.ru
- Five thousand libraries were closed in Russia in the past
seven years, as the number of Russians attending them has grown
threefold in less than four years, the paper writes.
($1 = 32.22 Russian Roubles)
(Writing by Ludmila Danilova)