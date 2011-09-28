Moscow, Sept 28 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

- The number of prisoners in Russia decreased by 10 percent in less than two years after certain economic offences have been decriminalised, the paper reports.

- Russia's oil major Rosneft plans to increase oil production by 1.5 times to 180 million tonnes by 2020, which will cost 500 billion roubles ($15,5 billion) per year, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

- British oil major BP has frozen financing of a research project as part of its cooperation with Russian Kremlin-backed tech hub Skolkovo, the paper reports.

- A newly appointed Moscow top transport official was caught red-handed by the police as he attempted to take a bribe, the daily writes.

- Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday said budget spending on defence will remain high and suggested critics of his spending policies should quit the government, the paper says.

KOMSOMOLSKAYA PRAVDA

- Support ratings of Moscow's mayor Sergei Sobyanin grew 13 percent to 49 percent in September compared to August, the popular daily writes.

TRUD

- Five thousand libraries were closed in Russia in the past seven years, as the number of Russians attending them has grown threefold in less than four years, the paper writes.

($1 = 32.22 Russian Roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)