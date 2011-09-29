MOSCOW, Sept 29 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian state officials spent more than 4.5 billion roubles ($141 million) in 2007-2009 to acquire expensive executive cars, the daily says citing a research compiled by a parliament deputy.

- Russia eyes introducing obligatory Director and Officers Liability Insurance for chairmen of the boards of major state companies.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The European Commission antitrust probe into Gazprom's supplies to its European customers could allow the EU to get more leverage on the company, the daily says.

- The first test launch of Russia's fifth generation intercontinental ballistic missile has failed, the daily says.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- The earnings of 21.1 million Russians, or 15 percent of the country's population, were below living standards in the first half of 2011, the paper cites official statistics.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Prime Minister Vladimir Putin awarded a medal named after Russia's prominent 20th century reformer Pyotr Stolypin to a top Kremlin official Vladislav Surkov. ($1 = 31.746 Russian Roubles) (Writing By Tatiana Ustinova)