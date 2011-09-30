Moscow, Sept 30 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Russians bought 6.3 percent of luxury real estate properties in London in the past 12 months, the paper cites a real estate research note.

- Ex-Russian Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin recently sacked by president Dmitry Medvedev will keep several other senior state posts, the paper says.

- Former owner of Wadan Yards dockyard Andrey Burlakov was shot dead in a Moscow restaurant on Thursday, the paper writes.

- Russia's internet search firm Yandex on Thursday bought a 10 percent stake in the U.S. internet search company Blekko for $15 million, the paper writes.

- Support ratings of Russia's pro-Kremlin United Russia party surged to 39 percent from 34 percent a month earlier, while ratings of other parties remained at the previous levels, the paper cites recent Levada poll.

- Turkey warned Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom it may not extend its gas deal with it, if Russia does not cut its natural gas prices, the paper says.

- The system of electronic document submission will be launched across Russia on Saturday, the paper writes. (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)