VEDOMOSTI
- Russians bought 6.3 percent of luxury real estate
properties in London in the past 12 months, the paper cites a
real estate research note.
- Ex-Russian Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin recently sacked
by president Dmitry Medvedev will keep several other senior
state posts, the paper says.
KOMMERSANT
- Former owner of Wadan Yards dockyard Andrey Burlakov was
shot dead in a Moscow restaurant on Thursday, the paper writes.
- Russia's internet search firm Yandex on Thursday
bought a 10 percent stake in the U.S. internet search company
Blekko for $15 million, the paper writes.
- Support ratings of Russia's pro-Kremlin United Russia
party surged to 39 percent from 34 percent a month earlier,
while ratings of other parties remained at the previous levels,
the paper cites recent Levada poll.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Turkey warned Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom it
may not extend its gas deal with it, if Russia does not cut its
natural gas prices, the paper says.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
- The system of electronic document submission will be
launched across Russia on Saturday, the paper writes.
