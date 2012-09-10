Moscow, Sept 10 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- The board of directors of Russian mobile phone operator
MegaFon, controlled by the country's richest man
Alisher Usmanov, has approved the purchase of a 50 percent stake
in Euroset, the paper says.
- Russia's giant gold deposit Sukhoi Log may soon be put on
sale, the paper writes citing deputy Prime Minister Igor
Shuvalov.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- A Russian opposition activist detained after a rally in
Moscow for attacking a policeman will appeal to the European
Court of Human Rights, the paper writes.
- The paper runs an interview with Moldovan Prime Minister
Vladimir Filat, who says buying gas from Russia for $400 for
thousand cubic meters is too expensive.
