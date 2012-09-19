MOSCOW, Sept 19 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Vladimir Putin criticized the government for not ensuring the fulfilment of his pledges from the presidential election campaign in the country's budget plans, the daily says.

- Russian railways will get more than 21 billion roubles ($678.30 million) in 2013 to build transport infrastructure for the 2014 Winter Olympic games in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

- Russia is close to signing a deal on selling two submarines to Algeria, the daily says citing defence ministry sources.

- Kyrgyzstan, a former Soviet republic, could see its $489 million debt to Russia written off, the daily reports.

- Some 100,000 out of a total of 800,000 prisoners in Russia are former businessmen, the daily says.

