MOSCOW, Sept 27 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia could introduce 15-year jail sentences for hackers
attacking Internet sites of state structures.
- Police have detained a swindler who was trying to sell a
senior post in the state company Rosneft for 3 million
euros.
- Aeroflot board of directors will discuss the
possibility of reserving up to 5 percent of the company's net
income to pay additional bonuses to dozens of top managers.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Regional authorities have invented a new way to fight
opposition, the daily says referring to facts of application of
the law regulating rallies to the meetings of opposition
candidates with their supporters during election campaigns.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russia could allow private companies to develop up to 59
percent of its off-shore resources, according to initiatives of
the ministry of natural resources.
- More than 80 percent of Russians have supported the new
bill toughening punishment for offending religious feelings,
according to a poll by state-owned VTsIOM.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia's government will discuss ways to reform energy
sector to ensure new investments.
- Activists of the pro-Kremlin youth group Nashi are
offering a 50,000 rouble ($1,600) reward for location two women
from punk band Pussy Riot who are at large.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- From 30 to 50 percent of Russia's population need state
support in buying food products, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady
Dvorkovich says in connection with the government's plans to
issue special shopping cards which could guarantee discounts to
low earning people.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
www.mk.ru
- The government could allow young men avoiding army service
to work at military plants instead, the daily says adding that
the average age of specialists working in Russia's military
industry sector is 60-65 years.
($1 = 31.3772 Russian roubles)
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)