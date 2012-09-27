MOSCOW, Sept 27 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia could introduce 15-year jail sentences for hackers attacking Internet sites of state structures.

- Police have detained a swindler who was trying to sell a senior post in the state company Rosneft for 3 million euros.

- Aeroflot board of directors will discuss the possibility of reserving up to 5 percent of the company's net income to pay additional bonuses to dozens of top managers.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Regional authorities have invented a new way to fight opposition, the daily says referring to facts of application of the law regulating rallies to the meetings of opposition candidates with their supporters during election campaigns.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russia could allow private companies to develop up to 59 percent of its off-shore resources, according to initiatives of the ministry of natural resources.

- More than 80 percent of Russians have supported the new bill toughening punishment for offending religious feelings, according to a poll by state-owned VTsIOM.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia's government will discuss ways to reform energy sector to ensure new investments.

- Activists of the pro-Kremlin youth group Nashi are offering a 50,000 rouble ($1,600) reward for location two women from punk band Pussy Riot who are at large.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- From 30 to 50 percent of Russia's population need state support in buying food products, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich says in connection with the government's plans to issue special shopping cards which could guarantee discounts to low earning people.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- The government could allow young men avoiding army service to work at military plants instead, the daily says adding that the average age of specialists working in Russia's military industry sector is 60-65 years.

($1 = 31.3772 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)