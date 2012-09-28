MOSCOW, Sept 28 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Iraq could become the biggest importer of Russian weapons, the daily says referring to possible arms deals worth $4.3 billion it says could be signed during a visit by Iraqi officials to Moscow in October.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- A deal to sell a controlling stake in Russian carmaker AvtoVAZ to the Renault-Nissan alliance will be closed by 2014, head of Russian Technologies holding Sergei Chemezov says in an interview.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) will put new employees through lie detector tests to avoid penetration of opposition agents in the structure, the daily says.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia could resume non-nuclear tests on Novaya Zemlya island, the daily says, citing sources. It says the military will deploy anti-aircraft defence units and all-weather aviation on the Arctic island and bring navy ships to the area.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- There were 3,997 million unemployed in Russia on Sept. 1 and officials expect no further growth in unemployment, head the Federal Labour and Employment service Yuri Gertsy says.

(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)