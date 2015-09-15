MOSCOW, Sept 15 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Lenovo Group Ltd is in talks with Russian company T-platforms on the possible use of its processors in Lenovo's mobile devices and computers, the paper writes.

- Russia's Anti-Monopoly Service said Google has violated the law on competition by limiting user access to third-party services and apps, the daily reports.

- Sales of mobile and smart phones in Russian in the first half of 2015 grew 1.8 percent year-on-year in money terms. This is the only section of the electronics market that showed growth, the paper says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- All of Russia's four main political parties were satisfied with the results of the elections to the regional parliaments held last Sunday across Russia, the daily reports.

- Russia's Yota Devices plans to transfer production of the YotaPhone from Singapore to China. This move will lower the price of the phones by over 30 percent, the daily says.

- Some 95,000 servicemen, over 7,000 units of weapons and vehicles, 170 planes and 20 ships will take part in military exercises in the Central Military District, the paper writes. (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova, editing by Jason Bush)