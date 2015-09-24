Switzerland extends ban on meat from Brazilian processing plants
VIENNA, March 26 Switzerland has extended a ban on Brazilian meat to 21 processing plants from four as part of Europe-wide safety measures, Swiss authorities said on Sunday.
MOSCOW, Sept 24 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- The paper runs an interview with Natural Resources and Ecology Minister Sergei Donskoi who says the federal budget earned some 33.6 billion roubles ($505.64 million) from the exploitation of offshore fields by state oil companies in 2014-2015.
- Russian banks put up for sale bad loans worth 245 billion roubles ($3.69 billion) between January and September, the paper reports.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Instagram, the popular photo-sharing service owned by Facebook Inc, will show ads for its Russian language users beginning late September, the paper writes.
RBK
www.rbcdaily.ru
- Russia's Central Bank has blocked one of money laundering channels which involved transactions through automatic payment terminals, the paper writes.
- Some 52 percent of Russian companies plan to raise salaries in 2016, while 11 percent plan to cut wages, the paper writes citing recent HeadHunter poll. ($1 = 66.4500 roubles)
