UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW, Sept 29 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- The paper runs an interview with Western Union's Chief Executive Hikmet Ersek, who says the company plans to launch b2b transactions services in Russia soon.
- Transaero will transfer all its Moscow flights to Vnukovo airport as of Oct. 25. The move will increase the airport's passenger traffic by 35 percent in 2015, the paper reports.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russian courts on Monday refused to rescind 'foreign agent' status of three non-governmental organisations, including Memorial, the paper reports.
- Apple will begin selling iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s+ on Oct. 9 in Russia, with the price ranging from 56,990 ($861.20) to 83,990 roubles ($1,269.21), the daily writes.
RBK
www.rbcdaily.ru
- Some 33.8 percent fewer Russians vacationed abroad in the first half of 2015 year-on-year, while the number of tourists visiting Crimea rose some 37 percent in January-August year-on-year, the paper writes.
- The number of Chinese mobile phones sold exceeded 30 percent of all handsets in Russia, the paper reports, citing Vimpelcom's data. ($1 = 66.1750 roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.