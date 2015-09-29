MOSCOW, Sept 29 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The paper runs an interview with Western Union's Chief Executive Hikmet Ersek, who says the company plans to launch b2b transactions services in Russia soon.

- Transaero will transfer all its Moscow flights to Vnukovo airport as of Oct. 25. The move will increase the airport's passenger traffic by 35 percent in 2015, the paper reports.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian courts on Monday refused to rescind 'foreign agent' status of three non-governmental organisations, including Memorial, the paper reports.

- Apple will begin selling iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s+ on Oct. 9 in Russia, with the price ranging from 56,990 ($861.20) to 83,990 roubles ($1,269.21), the daily writes.

RBK

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Some 33.8 percent fewer Russians vacationed abroad in the first half of 2015 year-on-year, while the number of tourists visiting Crimea rose some 37 percent in January-August year-on-year, the paper writes.

- The number of Chinese mobile phones sold exceeded 30 percent of all handsets in Russia, the paper reports, citing Vimpelcom's data. ($1 = 66.1750 roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)