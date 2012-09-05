Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- The European Commission has launched a formal investigation into alleged market abuses by Russian gas monopoly Gazprom, the paper writes.
- On his way to APEC summit in Vladivostok Russian President Vladimir Putin may take part in a wildlife conservation operation to help save endangered cranes, the daily reports.
- Inflation in Russia rose 5.9 percent year-on-year in August, the paper writes citing official state statistics.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- The merger of Russia's investigative committee, police and drug traffic control body, planned for the beginning of 2013, may be postponed due to various problems, the paper writes.
- Tensions in Russia's North Caucasus may rise as the restive republic of Chechnya lays claims on the territory of the neighboring Ingushetia, the paper cites experts.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia's Defense Ministry plans to reinforce police and secret services by troops that will take part in ongoing counter-terrorist operations in the North Caucasus, the paper writes.
(Writing by Ludmila Danilova)
GENEVA, Feb 25 The Syrian opposition delegation attending peace talks in Geneva condemned an attack by suicide bombers that killed security forces in Homs on Saturday, while suggesting that only people with security clearances could get close to the area.
Feb 25 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will begin rolling back Obama-era environmental regulations in an "aggressive way" as soon as next week, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency said on Saturday - adding he understood why some Americans want to see his agency eliminated completely.