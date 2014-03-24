UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
MOSCOW, March 24 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- The Russian government might declare Crimea a special economic zone with tax breaks for all major investors.
- Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak will be in charge of monitoring Crimea's economic development, the daily says.
- Russian military forces have taken control over all Ukraine's military facilities in Crimea and all Ukraine's' servicemen were disarmed over the weekend.
- Russian truck maker Kamaz could lose at least one billion roubles ($27.60 million) after failing to pull its equipment from Ukraine, according to the company's chief executive Sergei Kogogin.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- The government will consider ways to revive domestic production of regional passenger planes, the newspaper reports. The move would compensate for the withdrawal of the Canadian Bombardier plane maker from a project on assembling its Q400 planes in Russia's Ulyanovsk, following sanctions over Ukraine, according to Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin.
- Russia's state electricity holding firm InterRAO and Belarussian Belenergo will decide together on electricity exports from Belarus to countries in the region outside the Customs Union, the daily reports.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russian parliamentarians could ban state officials from owning properties abroad, which they claim makes them too vulnerable to pressures from the West and threatens national security.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko has recognized Crimea as de-facto part of Russia, but blamed Ukrainian authorities for losing control over the peninsula.
- Russia's parliament could pass a bill that would authorise the Russian Central Bank to monitor the activity of Crimea's banking system. The move could cost Russia budget at least 45 billion roubles, the daily says. ($1 = 36.2354 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)
