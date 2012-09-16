LONDON, Sept 16 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
The Sunday Times
HORNBY TOLD HBOS BANKER TO TAKE MORE RISKS, WATCHDOG REVEALS
Andy Hornby, the former chief executive of HBOS, has
come under renewed fire for his role in the collapse of the bank
at the height of the credit crunch. HBOS insiders maintain that
Peter Cummings, who led the corporate lending division, faced
intense pressure from Hornby to produce huge increases in
lending and profits.
DIRECT LINE SET FOR STORM OVER GOLDEN HANDCUFFS
Direct Line is heading towards a political storm as the
taxpayer-controlled insurer prepares to hand its top directors
multi-million-pound bonuses ahead of its 3 billion pound stock
market float.
VULTURES FIGHT OVER BIGGEST PUB LANDLORD
A battle for control of Britain's biggest pub operator, Punch
Taverns, is set to break out after aggressive "vulture"
funds scooped up more than half of the company's shares.
ASHLEY TO AXE 2,000 JOBS IN JJB TAKEOVER
About 2,000 jobs are expected to be axed by JJB Sports
this week as part of a deal that would see retail tycoon Mike
Ashley take control of the stricken chain.
TOP INVESTOR PUSHES SALE OF CHEMRING
The biggest investor in Chemring, the British defence
contractor, has thrown its weight behind a possible 900 million
pound takeover by a foreign private equity group. Invesco
, which controls nearly 30 percent of Chemring's shares,
is understood to have given tacit support for a bid from
Carlyle, the American buyout giant.
COE IN TALKS TO SELL AGENCY
Chime, the advertising and marketing firm, is in talks
to buy Lord Coe's sports consultancy business in a deal set to
deliver a seven-figure payout for the former Olympics chief.
Sunday Telegraph
TCHENGUIZ BAIL MOVE SIGNALS THE END OF SFO INVESTIGATION
Property entrepreneur Robert Tchenguiz has been released from
bail, leading to a growing belief that the Serious Fraud Office
is preparing to drop its long-running investigation of his
business activities.
DARLING DEMANDS TIGHTER CONTROLS OVER NEW GOVERNOR OF THE BANK
Handing the next Governor of the Bank of England powers over
both interest rates and financial stability will put the whole
economy in danger unless proper checks and balances are
established, the former Chancellor Alistair Darling has warned.
BAD BANKERS 'SHOULD FACE CRIMINAL SANCTIONS'
The British Bankers Association has put forward proposals to
strengthen criminal sanctions against bankers who break
financial conduct rules in a significant repositioning of the
organisation which has previously been seen as the last defender
of the City.
XSTRATA BOARD 'TO BACK' MERGER
The board of Xstrata is poised to recommend Glencore's
higher 36 billion pounds offer after consultations with
shareholders.
SUPERGROUP FACING PAY REBELLION
Fashion retailer SuperGroup is set to become the latest
British company to face a shareholder rebellion over pay.
SUPERMARKETS IN LINE FOR ALCOHOL WINDFALL
Supermarkets will be handed a profits windfall worth as much as
2.2 billion pounds if government plans to impose a minimum
alcohol price succeed.
INDEPENDENT ON SUNDAY
OFT PROBE INTO SALE OF FAILED JJB'S SHOPS
The Office of Fair Trading is expected to investigate any
attempt by Sports Direct to snap up the 180 stores owned
by JJB Sports, which is expected to file for
administration later this week.
FINED BANK SEEKS TO REASSURE INVESTORS
Executives from Standard Chartered will publicly face
investors for the first time tomorrow since the bank was made to
pay $340 million