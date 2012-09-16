LONDON, Sept 16 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday:

The Sunday Times HORNBY TOLD HBOS BANKER TO TAKE MORE RISKS, WATCHDOG REVEALS Andy Hornby, the former chief executive of HBOS, has come under renewed fire for his role in the collapse of the bank at the height of the credit crunch. HBOS insiders maintain that Peter Cummings, who led the corporate lending division, faced intense pressure from Hornby to produce huge increases in lending and profits. DIRECT LINE SET FOR STORM OVER GOLDEN HANDCUFFS Direct Line is heading towards a political storm as the taxpayer-controlled insurer prepares to hand its top directors multi-million-pound bonuses ahead of its 3 billion pound stock market float. VULTURES FIGHT OVER BIGGEST PUB LANDLORD A battle for control of Britain's biggest pub operator, Punch Taverns, is set to break out after aggressive "vulture" funds scooped up more than half of the company's shares. ASHLEY TO AXE 2,000 JOBS IN JJB TAKEOVER About 2,000 jobs are expected to be axed by JJB Sports this week as part of a deal that would see retail tycoon Mike Ashley take control of the stricken chain. TOP INVESTOR PUSHES SALE OF CHEMRING The biggest investor in Chemring, the British defence contractor, has thrown its weight behind a possible 900 million pound takeover by a foreign private equity group. Invesco , which controls nearly 30 percent of Chemring's shares, is understood to have given tacit support for a bid from Carlyle, the American buyout giant. COE IN TALKS TO SELL AGENCY Chime, the advertising and marketing firm, is in talks to buy Lord Coe's sports consultancy business in a deal set to deliver a seven-figure payout for the former Olympics chief. Sunday Telegraph TCHENGUIZ BAIL MOVE SIGNALS THE END OF SFO INVESTIGATION Property entrepreneur Robert Tchenguiz has been released from bail, leading to a growing belief that the Serious Fraud Office is preparing to drop its long-running investigation of his business activities. DARLING DEMANDS TIGHTER CONTROLS OVER NEW GOVERNOR OF THE BANK Handing the next Governor of the Bank of England powers over both interest rates and financial stability will put the whole economy in danger unless proper checks and balances are established, the former Chancellor Alistair Darling has warned. BAD BANKERS 'SHOULD FACE CRIMINAL SANCTIONS' The British Bankers Association has put forward proposals to strengthen criminal sanctions against bankers who break financial conduct rules in a significant repositioning of the organisation which has previously been seen as the last defender of the City. XSTRATA BOARD 'TO BACK' MERGER The board of Xstrata is poised to recommend Glencore's higher 36 billion pounds offer after consultations with shareholders. SUPERGROUP FACING PAY REBELLION Fashion retailer SuperGroup is set to become the latest British company to face a shareholder rebellion over pay. SUPERMARKETS IN LINE FOR ALCOHOL WINDFALL Supermarkets will be handed a profits windfall worth as much as 2.2 billion pounds if government plans to impose a minimum alcohol price succeed. INDEPENDENT ON SUNDAY OFT PROBE INTO SALE OF FAILED JJB'S SHOPS The Office of Fair Trading is expected to investigate any attempt by Sports Direct to snap up the 180 stores owned by JJB Sports, which is expected to file for administration later this week. FINED BANK SEEKS TO REASSURE INVESTORS Executives from Standard Chartered will publicly face investors for the first time tomorrow since the bank was made to pay $340 million