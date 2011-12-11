Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
LONDON Dec 11 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday:
The Sunday Times:
GERMANS PLOT AIR TRAFFIC SWOOP
Germany is planning an audacious bid for a stake in Nats, the part-privatised company that runs Britain's air traffic control service.
FRANCE FACES LOSS OF TOP CREDIT RATING
Fears are mounting that France could lose its AAA credit rating this week, putting the latest eurozone rescue plan in jeopardy.
NEW BIDDER CHASES EUROPEAN GOLDFIELDS
The battle for European Goldfields intensified this weekend when Centerra Gold approached the 1.4 billion pound firm about a takeover.
BUYOUT FIRM TAKES AIM AT MOTHERCARE
Cinven, the private equity giant, is plotting an ambitious break-up bid for Mothercare, the struggling baby goods chain.
GORDON BROWN FACES BLAME FOR RBS COLLAPSE
The long-awaited report on the collapse of Royal Bank of Scotland will blame the "light-touch" regulation championed by former Chancellor and Prime Minister Gordon Brown.
The Sunday Telegraph:
RBS REPORT WILL LEAD TO TIGHTER BANK RULES
The release tomorrow of the long-awaited report into the collapse of Royal Bank of Scotland is set to become the centre of an increasingly fraught debate over how the Bank of England is run.
BACKING FOR HORTA-OSARIO TO RESUME AT LLOYDS
UK Financial Investments (UKFI) is backing the return of Antonio Horta-Osario as chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group .
RBS MANAGERS 'FAILED TO GRASP' SCALE OF SUB-PRIME PROBLEMS
Royal Bank of Scotland managers failed to give shareholders and analysts an accurate picture of its sub-prime mortgage exposure in early 2007 as they had little idea of the scale of the problems the bank faced.
TREASURY ACCUSED OF HARMING ENERGY SECTOR
A "catalogue of cash-grabs" by the Treasury has damaged vital investor confidence across the energy sector, Tim Yeo, chairman of the energy select committee has argued.
MOBILE PAY GURU TO JOIN VODAFONE
Vodafone has hired Michael Joseph, the father of mobile payments, to spearhead the global roll-out of its own m-payments business -- and has also warned that Three is endangering Britain's position in the burgeoning market.
THE INDEPENDENT ON SUNDAY
Supermarket giant Tesco has entered the energy market and is selling boilers online and in store. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by David Hulmes)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.