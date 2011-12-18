LONDON Dec 18 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday:

The Sunday Times:

BLACKS FACES CHRISTMAS CRUNCH

Blacks Leisure faces a desperate scramble for survival this week as City sources revealed plans for a post-Christmas administration and break-up.

RBS TO OFFLOAD HOARE GOVETT

Royal Bank of Scotland is examining plans to sell or close Hoare Govett.

GLAXO DITCHES DIET PILLS

Thomas H. Lee Partners, one of America's biggest buyout firms, is close to clinching a 1.5 billion pound deal to buy top healthcare brands from GlaxoSmithKline.

BABCOCK TO SELL U.S. DEFENCE ARM

Babcock International, the company that owns the Devonport and Rosyth naval dockyards has hoisted a "for sale" sign over its American business. Sources said the unit could fetch up to $150 million.

BUNGE CLOSE TO TAKEOVER OF CLIMATE CHANGE CAPITAL

Bunge, one of the world's largest commodities traders, is close to a takeover of Climate Change Capital, the high-profile investment firm that has been hit hard by the market's dwindling enthusiasm for low-carbon businesses.

3i LINES UP HEAVYWEIGHTS TO BID FOR EDINBURGH AIRPORT

3i has assembled a team of heavy-hitter investors to launch a knockout bid for Edinburgh airport.

FACEBOOK PROFITS HIT $1 BLN AS FLOAT NEARS

Facebook has burnished its hopes of a blockbuster stock-market float after seeing its profits double to $1 billion over the past year.

HANDS WANTS GREEN FINGERS

Two private firms, including Guy Hands's buyout vehicle Terra Firma, are leading the chase to buy the Garden Centre Group, owner of the Wyevale and Blooms chains, in a deal that could fetch 300 million pounds.

RUSSIAN OIL PRODUCER EYES NEW YEAR LONDON LISTING

Ruspetro, a Russian oil firm backed by Vladimir Putin's former deputy chief of staff and chaired by City grandee Chris Clark, is eyeing a 400 million pound London float.

LLOYDS FREEZES PAY AND CUTS BONUSES FOR TOP STAFF

Lloyds Banking Group has imposed a pay freeze on its top 1,000 executives - including Antonio Horta-Osorio, the returning chief executive.

The Sunday Telegraph:

ECB WARNED IT CANNOT SAVE INDEBTED EUROZONE

The eurozone was facing fresh splits yesterday after one of the European Central Bank's most senior figures said the bank should not be used to fund national debts and that if it was forced to, it would mean the end of the single currency.

BANK SPLIT PLANS "WILL HIT GROWTH"

Leading economists have warned the Government that proposals to implement the Independent Commission on Banking's controversial plans to split retail and investment banking will damage the UK's economic growth.

RBS HIRES MCKINSEY TO CUT 450 BLN POUND INVESTMENT ARM

Royal Bank of Scotland is considering the closure of more than half its investment bank as the state-backed lender prepares a dramatic overhaul of the business.

INQUIRY LAUNCHED INTO HMRC TAX DEALS WITH GOLDMAN AND VODAFONE

The National Audit Office (NAO) is poised to investigate corporate tax deals agreed by HM Revenue and Customs that are alleged to have cut companies' bills by billions of pounds.

NBNK CHIEF SAYS CO-OP BRANCH DEAL A "DISASTER"

Gary Hoffman, NBNK's chief executive, has warned that the 1.5 billion pound sale of 632 Lloyds Banking Group branches to the Co-operative could end in disaster for the part-nationalised bank.

HMV SPARKS RETAIL GLOOM FEARS

HMV, the troubled music retailer, is on track to record its first ever annual loss, figures this week are set to show.

HILCO CONSIDERS BLACKS MOVE AS KPMG SETS BID DEADLINE

Hilco, the retail restructuring specialist, is considering a move for Blacks Leisure in the event a buyer cannot be found for the company as a whole.

LLOYDS PLANNING FOR LIFE WITHOUT SIR WIN

Lloyds Banking Group is to pave the way for Chairman Sir Win Bischoff's eventual retirement with the appointment of two new non-executive directors early in the new year.

The Independent on Sunday:

EXXON WOOS GKP TO BOOST KURDISH BASE

U.S. oil supermajor Exxon Mobil Corp is understood to have sounded out London-listed Gulf Keystone Petroleum over a possible deal that could value the Kurdistan-focused group at around 7 billion pounds.

UBM SEEKS NEW CHAIRMAN

FTSE 250 trade show organiser UBM has begun the hunt for a new chairman after the veteran U.S. investment banker John Botts told fellow directors he was planning to retire.

