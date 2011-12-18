LONDON Dec 18 British newspapers reported
the following business stories on Sunday:
The Sunday Times:
BLACKS FACES CHRISTMAS CRUNCH
Blacks Leisure faces a desperate scramble for
survival this week as City sources revealed plans for a
post-Christmas administration and break-up.
RBS TO OFFLOAD HOARE GOVETT
Royal Bank of Scotland is examining plans to sell or
close Hoare Govett.
GLAXO DITCHES DIET PILLS
Thomas H. Lee Partners, one of America's biggest buyout
firms, is close to clinching a 1.5 billion pound deal to buy top
healthcare brands from GlaxoSmithKline.
BABCOCK TO SELL U.S. DEFENCE ARM
Babcock International, the company that owns the
Devonport and Rosyth naval dockyards has hoisted a "for sale"
sign over its American business. Sources said the unit could
fetch up to $150 million.
BUNGE CLOSE TO TAKEOVER OF CLIMATE CHANGE CAPITAL
Bunge, one of the world's largest commodities
traders, is close to a takeover of Climate Change Capital, the
high-profile investment firm that has been hit hard by the
market's dwindling enthusiasm for low-carbon businesses.
3i LINES UP HEAVYWEIGHTS TO BID FOR EDINBURGH AIRPORT
3i has assembled a team of heavy-hitter investors to
launch a knockout bid for Edinburgh airport.
FACEBOOK PROFITS HIT $1 BLN AS FLOAT NEARS
Facebook has burnished its hopes of a blockbuster
stock-market float after seeing its profits double to $1 billion
over the past year.
HANDS WANTS GREEN FINGERS
Two private firms, including Guy Hands's buyout vehicle
Terra Firma, are leading the chase to buy the Garden Centre
Group, owner of the Wyevale and Blooms chains, in a deal that
could fetch 300 million pounds.
RUSSIAN OIL PRODUCER EYES NEW YEAR LONDON LISTING
Ruspetro, a Russian oil firm backed by Vladimir Putin's
former deputy chief of staff and chaired by City grandee Chris
Clark, is eyeing a 400 million pound London float.
LLOYDS FREEZES PAY AND CUTS BONUSES FOR TOP STAFF
Lloyds Banking Group has imposed a pay freeze on
its top 1,000 executives - including Antonio Horta-Osorio, the
returning chief executive.
The Sunday Telegraph:
ECB WARNED IT CANNOT SAVE INDEBTED EUROZONE
The eurozone was facing fresh splits yesterday after one of
the European Central Bank's most senior figures said the bank
should not be used to fund national debts and that if it was
forced to, it would mean the end of the single currency.
BANK SPLIT PLANS "WILL HIT GROWTH"
Leading economists have warned the Government that proposals
to implement the Independent Commission on Banking's
controversial plans to split retail and investment banking will
damage the UK's economic growth.
RBS HIRES MCKINSEY TO CUT 450 BLN POUND INVESTMENT ARM
Royal Bank of Scotland is considering the closure of
more than half its investment bank as the state-backed lender
prepares a dramatic overhaul of the business.
INQUIRY LAUNCHED INTO HMRC TAX DEALS WITH GOLDMAN AND
VODAFONE
The National Audit Office (NAO) is poised to investigate
corporate tax deals agreed by HM Revenue and Customs that are
alleged to have cut companies' bills by billions of pounds.
NBNK CHIEF SAYS CO-OP BRANCH DEAL A "DISASTER"
Gary Hoffman, NBNK's chief executive, has warned that the
1.5 billion pound sale of 632 Lloyds Banking Group
branches to the Co-operative could end in disaster for the
part-nationalised bank.
HMV SPARKS RETAIL GLOOM FEARS
HMV, the troubled music retailer, is on track to
record its first ever annual loss, figures this week are set to
show.
HILCO CONSIDERS BLACKS MOVE AS KPMG SETS BID DEADLINE
Hilco, the retail restructuring specialist, is considering a
move for Blacks Leisure in the event a buyer cannot be
found for the company as a whole.
LLOYDS PLANNING FOR LIFE WITHOUT SIR WIN
Lloyds Banking Group is to pave the way for
Chairman Sir Win Bischoff's eventual retirement with the
appointment of two new non-executive directors early in the new
year.
The Independent on Sunday:
EXXON WOOS GKP TO BOOST KURDISH BASE
U.S. oil supermajor Exxon Mobil Corp is understood
to have sounded out London-listed Gulf Keystone Petroleum
over a possible deal that could value the
Kurdistan-focused group at around 7 billion pounds.
UBM SEEKS NEW CHAIRMAN
FTSE 250 trade show organiser UBM has begun the hunt
for a new chairman after the veteran U.S. investment banker John
Botts told fellow directors he was planning to retire.
