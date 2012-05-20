LONDON May 20 The following business stories
were reported in British newspapers on Sunday:
THE SUNDAY TELEGRAPH
PRUDENTIAL TO NAME PAUL MANDUCA AS NEW CHAIRMAN
Prudential, Britain's biggest insurer, is to name
Paul Manduca as its new chairman following a five-month search
to replace the departing incumbent, Harvey McGrath. Subject to
the FSA's approval, Manduca will take over from McGrath over the
summer, the newspaper said, adding that an announcement on
Manduca's appointment could be made as early as next week.
CAMERON PUSHES FOR WORKPLACE SHAKE-UP
The coalition government could reveal the findings of the
Beecroft Report, commissioned by David Cameron to look at
workplace deregulation, as early as next week. Citing Whitehall
sources, the newspaper said both the prime minister and the
chancellor want to see changes to the present employment
environment which it is believed ties business leaders up in too
much red tape.
TREASURY MOVES ON MIS-SELLING SCANDAL
The Treasury is looking at legal changes to allow small
businesses that claim to have been mis-sold interest rate hedges
to bring collective actions against the banks they accuse of
pushing them to buy inappropriate products.
ODEY TAKES 20 PCT STAKE IN BUDDI
Odey Asset Management, one of Europe's biggest hedge fund
firms with around $7 billion in assets, has taken a
multi-million pound stake in Buddi, the personal tagging firm
led by Sara Murray. The paper said the 20 percent stake, which
values Buddi in "the tens of millions," is an unusual one for
Odey, and is thought to be only the second time the fund has
invested in a private company.
BOSCH IN TALKS TO RETURN TO UK
Bosch and other leading automotive parts companies
have held secret talks with the UK government and leading car
makers about opening new plants. The newspaper said talks with
multinational suppliers are understood to be advanced and there
is a realistic prospect of hundreds of jobs being created
through the opening of a new component plant.
THE SUNDAY TIMES
PUNCH TAVERNS IN TALKS WITH LENDERS
Punch Taverns Plc, the UK's second largest leased
pubs group, has opened talks with its lenders over a
controversial plan to give them control of the company in return
for writing off hundreds of millions in debt.
CREDIT SUISSE PUTS HAMBRO ON THE BLOCK
Credit Suisse has hung a 'for sale' sign over JO
Hambro Investment Management, the upmarket wealth manager it
bought in 2001. The paper said bankers have been sounding out
interest in the business, which is thought to be worth about 60
million pounds. Credit Suisse paid more than 100 million pounds.
HUTCHISON THREATENS TO QUIT MOBILE MARKET
Hong Kong firm Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, which is
controlled by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing and owns the 3
phone network, has said it is prepared to stop investing in or
even to quit the UK telecoms market unless it gets assurances
that it would be protected in the forthcoming 4G spectrum
auction.
BROADGATE DEVELOPER EYES BATTERSEA
Godfrey Bradman, one of the developers of Broadgate in
London's City financial district, has teamed up with Derrick
Beare, nephew of South African financier Jonathan, to bid for
south London's Battersea power station. They have secured
backing from the billionaire Reuben brothers, David and Simon.
NUCLEAR LEVY TO ADD TO POWER BILLS
Britain's households face increases in their power bills of
about 200 pounds a year to pay for a new generation of nuclear
reactors under a deal being negotiated between Ed Davey, the
energy secretary, and France's EDF.
THE MAIL ON SUNDAY
AEG GIVEN PREFERED BIDDER STATUS FOR HMV MUSIC VENUES
AEG, the owner of London's O2 music venue, has been granted
preferred bidder status for the live music business of HMV
, which was put up for sale by the struggling retailer at
the end of last year.
BSKYB COULD GET REPRIEVE FROM UK REGULATOR
Britain's Competition Commission is to publish a preliminary
report next week suggesting that BSkyB's dominance in
the pay-tv movie market has been weakened by new entrants,
reducing the need to impose restrictions.
THE INDEPENDENT
UK FACES RISK OF CREDIT DOWNGRADE
The UK could lose its triple-A credit rating next year due
to the recession and the euro zone crisis, according to Richard
Hodges, the manager of the Legal & General Dynamic bond trust.
HSBC'S GREEK BRANCHES READY FOR DRACHMA
HSBC has set out contingency plans for all its 15
Greek branches to cope with a return of the drachma.
