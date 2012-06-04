HANOI, June 4 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THANH NIEN
- Interest rates on loans for the real-estate market have
been dropping quickly in recent days, easing to 13.0-15.5
percent, as banks aim to expand credit to this sector, bankers
said.
DAU TU
- A total of $1.72 billion in official development
assistance funds for Vietnam had been disbursed in the first
five months of this year, up 43 percent from a year ago, the
Planning and Investment Ministry said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- Vietnam is preparing for the official launch on July 1 of
the competitive power generation market after several delays,
the government said.
QUAN DOI NHAN DAN
- The United States wants to expand defence ties with
Vietnam following a memorandum signed last year on defence
co-operation, U.S. Defence Secretary Leon Panetta said at a news
briefing on Sunday in Cam Ranh Bay at the start of his Vietnam
visit.
SAIGON GIAI PHONG
- The Dung Quat Industrial Ship Co handed over a
104,000-tonnage tanker, the country's largest domestically
built, to Petrovietnam Transportation Corp on Sunday, marking a
landmark in Vietnam's shipbuilding sector.
TUOI TRE
- The number of unemployed people in Ho Chi Minh City last
year accounted for 30 percent of Vietnam's total, while the
number of those seeking unemployment benefits in the city this
year would rise 15-20 percent from 2011, the Labour Ministry
said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Vietnam's cement consumption in the first five months of
2012 dropped 8 percent from a year ago to 19.56 million tonnes,
but sales were recovering with many construction projects having
started in May, industry reports show.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)