BRIEF-CDL Investments New Zealand says profit after tax rise 54.7 pct for full year
* Profit after tax of nz$27.0 million for year ended 31 December 2016, an increase of 54.7%
HANOI, June 6 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- The Vietnamese dong fell to below 21,000 per dollar on Tuesday as banks were buying the foreign currency to balance previous oversales while some companies also sought to buy the U.S. currency for debt repayments, bankers said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- Vietnam is currently listed among the countries facing water shortages, with the average amount of water use at 3,850 cubic metres per person per year, below the sufficient level of 4,000 cubic metres, the Food and Agriculture Organisation said.
TUOI TRE
- While the debt ratio in Vietnam is currently under control, the risk is high for debt obligation in state-owned enterprises and the financial sector, the World Bank said in a report to the mid-term Consultative Group meeting on Tuesday.
THANH NIEN
- Ho Chi Minh City would need 46 trillion dong ($2.2 billion) to build four elevated roads to help ease traffic, with funds for site clearance totalling 15 trillion dong, the city's Transport Service said in a report to the municipal government. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Outlets of Santander Bank , already under fire for lending practices, denied mortgages to women, minorities and low-income borrowers in the U.S. Northeast more frequently than nearby banks, according to an analysis by an industry reform group on Thursday.
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.