HANOI, June 7
FINANCIAL NEWS:
NHAN DAN
- Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank will own an 11
percent stake in Vietnamese airliner Air Mekong, becoming its
strategic investor, following an agreement signing on Wednesday.
The airline is due to raise its registered capital to 600
billion dong ($28.6 million) this year.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- The State Bank of Vietnam will complete this year all
legal framework for the use of credit and debit cards as well as
other forms of electronic payment to help reduce cash
circulation.
NHAN DAN
- A Vietnamese man was sentenced to five years in jail after
a court in the central province of Ninh Thuan found him guilty
of anti-state propaganda.
SAIGON GIAI PHONG
- Pepper farmers have gained experience from holding back
their stocks following advices from the Vietnam Pepper
Association, which has helped stabilise global pepper prices at
high level, industry officials said. Vietnam is the world's
largest pepper exporter, accounting for half of global output.
TUOI TRE
- Summer-autumn rice crop harvesting is accelerating in the
Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang have been keeping paddy
prices low, farmers said.
- Vietnam's steel sales in May dropped around a fifth from
the previous month to an estimated 350,000 tonnes, the Vietnam
Steel Association said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Vietnam's economy in the second quarter is expected to
reach annual rise of 4.5 percent, picking up from a 4 percent
expansion in the first quarter, said Nguyen Van Giau, head of
the National Assembly's Economics Committee.
- Vietnam's cashew export this year would rise 11.9 percent
from 2011 to 198,000 tonnes, the Agriculture Ministry forecast.
Vietnam is the world's largest exporter of the nuts while the
United States is its biggest buyer, followed by China.
- The government has issued a preliminary approval for the
total investment of Son La hydropower plant at 60.2 trillion
dong ($2.87 billion), sourcing the funds from state budget and
state utility Vietnam Electricity group, a government directive
said.
