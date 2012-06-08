HANOI, June 8 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam should strive to curb state budget deficit this year below 4.8 percent of gross domestic product as targeted by the National Assembly, said Phung Quoc Hien, head of the assembly's financial and budgetary committee.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Japanese companies are extremely interested in investing in Vietnam via mergers and acquisitions, following falling demand at home due to population decline, said Onji Yoshimitsu, chief executive of Japanese M&A advisory firm Recof Corp, at a forum in Ho Chi Minh City.

NHAN DAN

- Vinafood 2, Vietnam's top rice exporter, is expected to win the supply of another 20,000 tonnes of the grain to the Philippines after it had won a tender for 100,000 tonnes of 25 percent broken rice, priced at $400 per tonne.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnamese rice businesses are concerned that the harvest of low-quality summer-autumn paddy will peak in the Mekong Delta in July and August while exporters have not secured many deals of low-quality grain so far this year, industry officials said.

- Vietnam's mergers and acquisitions in the first quarter rocketed 207 percent from a year earlier to $1.5 billion, mainly via share issues to foreign investors, VinaCapital's statistics showed.

DAU TU

- It is very tough to attain an annual growth of 6.0-6.5 percent this year while a 5-6 percent growth is more feasible if the government amends measures to balance the target of curbing inflation and pushing growth, National Assembly delegates said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)