HANOI, June 11 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
LAO DONG
- The number of property clients has increased in the past
month after the central bank's rate cuts, real estate agents
said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Interfood Shareholding Co said Japan's Kirin
Holdings has acquired a 23.12 percent of IFS stake from
Indochina Beverage Holdings, raising its ownership in the
Vietnamese firm to 80.37 percent.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
SAIGON GIAI PHONG
- The Finance Ministry has requested provincial authorities
to accelerate funding disbursement for public investment
projects, which were tightened last year, in line with
government measures to ease business difficulties, Deputy
Minister Do Hoang Anh Tuan said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Vietnam has so far more than 16 million 3G-based mobile
subscribers, led by MobiFone with 6.74 million users, followed
by VinaPhone with more than 5.75 million and Viettel with nearly
3.4 million, the Ministry of Information and Communications
said.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)