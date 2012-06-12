HANOI, June 12 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- PVI Holdings said it would sell another 6
percent stake to HDI-Gerling Industrie Versicherung AG, 100
percent owned by Germany's third-biggest insurer Talanx
, which already owns 25 percent of Hanoi-based PVI.
-- Banks have been accelerating consumer lending after the
central bank cut key policy rates while boosting lending to
businesses remained difficult, bankers said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- Vietnam's 131/100 male-to-female sex ratio widens in the
first months of this year, reflecting a higher rate of abortions
and a preference for sons, Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Viet
Tien said.
NHAN DAN
- Farmers in the central highland provinces are striving to
produce more than 1 million tonnes of coffee from the upcoming
2012/2013 crop from their production area of 520,000 hectares,
the government's steering committee for the Central Highlands
said.
QUAN DOI NHAN DAN
- Four government ministers, including ministers of trade,
police, planning and investment will be questioned by National
Assembly delegates, a parliament official said.
TUOI TRE
- Trade between Vietnam and Latin America surged to $4.5
billion last year from $300 million in 2000, said Nguyen Hoanh
Nam, deputy head of the foreign ministry's Department of
America.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Traffic accidents left economic damage worth an estimated
$880 million a year in Vietnam, or 2.45 percent of the country's
gross domestic product, above the average rate of 2.1 percent in
other Southeast Asian countries, the Asian Development Bank
said.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)