HANOI, June 12

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- PVI Holdings said it would sell another 6 percent stake to HDI-Gerling Industrie Versicherung AG, 100 percent owned by Germany's third-biggest insurer Talanx , which already owns 25 percent of Hanoi-based PVI.

-- Banks have been accelerating consumer lending after the central bank cut key policy rates while boosting lending to businesses remained difficult, bankers said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Vietnam's 131/100 male-to-female sex ratio widens in the first months of this year, reflecting a higher rate of abortions and a preference for sons, Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Viet Tien said.

NHAN DAN

- Farmers in the central highland provinces are striving to produce more than 1 million tonnes of coffee from the upcoming 2012/2013 crop from their production area of 520,000 hectares, the government's steering committee for the Central Highlands said.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

- Four government ministers, including ministers of trade, police, planning and investment will be questioned by National Assembly delegates, a parliament official said.

TUOI TRE

- Trade between Vietnam and Latin America surged to $4.5 billion last year from $300 million in 2000, said Nguyen Hoanh Nam, deputy head of the foreign ministry's Department of America.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Traffic accidents left economic damage worth an estimated $880 million a year in Vietnam, or 2.45 percent of the country's gross domestic product, above the average rate of 2.1 percent in other Southeast Asian countries, the Asian Development Bank said.