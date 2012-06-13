HANOI, June 13 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
QUAN DOI NHAN DAN (www.qdnd.vn)
- Major banks said they have cut lending rates in line with
the central bank's policy rate cuts, with BIDV bringing rates to
12 percent for export and agriculture projects, and state-run
Agribank offering rates as low as 11 percent for exporters.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)
- Vietnam has no plans to privatise the press in the
country, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac
Son said.
- Franchises have become an increasingly active retail
sector for foreign investors in Vietnam, experts said at a
conference in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday.
TUOI TRE (tuoitre.vn)
- Nearly 4,000 people have been killed by traffic accidents
between January and May, down 17 percent from a year ago, but
the number of traffic accidents is on the rise, said Nguyen
Hoang Hiep, deputy head of the National Traffic Safety
Committee.
- The number of Vietnamese seafood exporters in the first
quarter fell 40 percent from a year earlier to 473 companies,
while many ceased operations due to shortages of funding and raw
material, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and
Producers said.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)