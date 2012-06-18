HANOI, June 18 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
TUOI TRE
- The central bank should narrow the gap between deposit and
lending rates at banks to 2.2-2.5 percent from 3.5-4.5 percent
to control credit growth and to ensure that businesses can get
loans, said the Taxation Department's office for taxation
management of large businesses.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Banks have raised long-term deposit rates to as high as 14
percent due to the cash squeeze at some lenders, analysts said.
- The total loans of Ho Chi Minh City-based banks rose 1.96
percent in the first six months this year to 779 trillion ($37.3
billion), the central bank's office in the city said.
SAI GON GIAI PHONG
- The central bank said it has approved the plan to merge
Habubank into Saigon-Hanoi Bank and required
the two lenders to ensure their clients' benefits.
DAU TU
- National carrier Vietnam Airlines will seek an
international financial adviser for its upcoming privatisation
process and interested companies should submit their application
between June 25 and July 24, Chief Executive Pham Ngoc Minh
said.
LAO DONG
- The State Securities Commission, the stock market
watchdog, must strictly deal with any wrongdoings regarding
several investors' purchase of Sacombank shares which
led to the lender's acquisition, said Finance Minister Vuong
Dinh Hue.
VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW
- Navibank said it will seek a foreign or a
domestic strategic partner this year as part of its
restructuring process. The bank's non-performing loans rose to
3.5 percent of loans at the end of March, from 2.92 percent at
the end of 2011.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- State-owned Vinalines would restructure its operations to
focus on three core businesses including maritime
transportation, seaports and services, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan
Dung said.
QUAN DOI NHAN DAN
- The Husbandry Department will propose a credit package
worth 9 trillion dong ($430.6 million) to the Agriculture
Ministry seeking government approval to rescue the country's
livestock industry. The industry has faced losses due to weak
demand and production costs rising above selling prices.
TUOI TRE
- Provincial finance departments must control transportation
companies in publishing quotations and reducing transport costs
after the recent fuel price cuts, said the Finance Ministry.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Vietnam may find it hard to achieve an annual target to
export 600,000 tonnes of fragrant rice this year due to limited
domestic supply, the Vietnam Food Association said. The country
shipped 460,000 tonnes of the variety in 2011.
($1=20,930 dong)
