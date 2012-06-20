HANOI, June 20 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Co said
its net profit in the first half of the year jumped 45 percent
from a year ago to 760 billion dong ($36.3 million).
- HDBank said it has cut lending rates for individuals to an
annualised 12 percent, for buying and repairing home to 12.4
percent and for agricultural production and exports to 13
percent under a lending programme to be implemented until August
31.
DAU TU
- Several domestic banks said they have lowered lending
rates on consumer loans to attract individual borrowers as a way
to avoid corporate loans and rising bad debt due to business
difficulties.
LAO DONG
- The banking system's bad debts may range from 8.25 percent
to 14.01 percent of total loans while 50-100 percent of lending
in the real estate and stock markets are non-performing loans
due to weak markets, said the Vietnam Centre for Economic and
Policy Research.
- Song Da Thang Long Co said in a report its debts
totalled to 5.07 trillion dong ($242.2 million) at the end of
the first quarter, accounting for 96 percent of its total
assets.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- The Vietnam Coal and Mineral Industries Group, the
country's top coal miner, sold about 20 million tonnes of fossil
out of its production of 26 million tonnes during the first half
of 2012, a drop of 10 percent in sales from a year ago, Deputy
General Director Nguyen Van Bien said.
TUOI TRE
- Eleven cement projects in Vietnam have received
government-guaranteed loans worth $300 million from foreign
banks, but several of them failed to pay the debts and the
Finance Ministry may have to settle the loans, the Ministry of
Construction said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Many Vietnamese exporters may have to suspend rice
shipments to China after Chinese importers have rejected their
deliveries which were signed at high prices, an exporter in the
Mekong Delta said. Vietnam has sold 2 million tonnes of rice to
China so far this year and has delivered nearly 1.3 million
tonnes.
- Vietnam has created a total of 734,000 jobs in the first
half this year, meeting 45.9 percent of the year's target,
Deputy Labour Minister Nguyen Ngoc Phi said.
- Vietnam's winter-spring paddy output rose 2.5 percent from
a year ago to an estimated 20.2 million tonnes, while seafood
output in the first half was up 3.2 percent to 2.6 million
tonnes, the Agriculture Ministry said.
($1=20,930 dong)
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)