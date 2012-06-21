HANOI, June 21 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Vietcombank, the third-largest partly private
lender by assets, will list additional 347.61 million shares on
June 27, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said.
- The Hanoi Stock Exchange said it will delist shares of An
Giang Coffee Co as of July 17, after the firm made
losses in 2011 as well as in the first quarter of 2012, and it
also reported negative equity due to the losses.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- Vietnam and the United States have pledged to maintain
cooperation on legacy issues, such as POW/MIA accounting and
humanitarian mine removal and to continue addressing dioxin and
Agent Orange issues during a political, security and defence
dialogue in Hanoi on Wednesday.
LAO DONG
- Hanoi's consumer price index in June fell 0.17 percent
from May, while the index in Ho Chi Minh City dropped 0.43
percent, the cities' Statistics Department said.
TUOI TRE
- The Agriculture Ministry has proposed the Ministry of
Industry and Trade to tighten control over sugar exports via
unofficial trade to China. The output target for 2011/2012
crushing season ended by the end of June is estimated at about
1.3 million tonnes, while the domestic demand this year will be
1.4 million tonnes.
THANH NIEN
- Vietnam will raise administrative fines imposed on foreign
individuals and organisations to 1-2 billion dong
($47,850-$95,700) from 50,000-100,000 dong for violating its
sovereignty, according to a law approved by the National
Assembly.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Vietnam is expected to export $27 billion worth of
agricultural products this year, up 8 percent from the year
before, Agriculture Minister Cao Duc Phat said.
($1=20,900 dong)
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)