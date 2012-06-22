(Refiles to fix syntax in paragraph 10)

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

- Banks may not offer short-term deposit products in the form of long-term savings to breach the short-term deposit ceiling, the central bank said.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

- Several lenders have raised short-term deposit rates to as high as 12.5 percent despite the central bank's cap of 9 percent, bankers said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- BIDV, Vietnam's biggest partly private bank by assets, said on Thursday it would delay its share listing on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange to September 30 from June 26 due to unfavourable conditions of the stock market.

- The State Securities Commission, the stock market watchdog, may tighten control over or ban share price forecasts and recommendation by brokerage houses, according to a commission circular.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Vietnam rejects China's accusation over the passing of the Vietnam Maritime Law by the National Assembly on Thursday and strongly opposes China's establishment of the so-called Sansha City, spokesman Luong Thanh Nghi of the Foreign Ministry said.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

- The National Assembly has approved the government's plan to exempt people with a monthly income of below 9 million dong ($430.6) from income tax for the last six months of the year, a parliament document said. It has also passed a plan to cut the 2012 corporate tax by 30 percent on small and medium enterprises and businesses with several employees.

NHAN DAN

- The Agriculture Ministry's Crops Department will seek government approval for a plan to stock an equivalent 1 million tonne of summer-autumn milled rice between end of July and September to support prices, the department said.

TUOI TRE

- Vietnam National Assembly's approval of the Maritime Law is a normal lawmaking move, and Vietnam has adequate legal grounds and historical evidences to claim its sovereignty over Paracel and Spratly islands, the Vietnam Foreign Ministry's spokesman said.

- State-owned Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group, which has posted a trade surplus of about $500 million in the first half this year, is completing procedures for its initial public offering later this year or in early 2013, Le Tien Truong, deputy general director of the group, said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam has exported 2.9 million tonnes of rice this year, down 20 percent from a year earlier, while the annual shipment is expected at between 6.5 million and 7 million tonnes, Pham Van Bay, deputy chairman of the Vietnam Food Association, said.

