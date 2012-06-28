HANOI, June 28 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Partly private Vietcombank said its total assets rose 6.5 percent by June from the same period last year to an estimated 329 trillion dong ($15.7 billion).

THANH NIEN

- Partly private OceanBank said it has cut short-term dong lending rates to as low as 12 percent for production, trading and service purposes.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Vietnam state oil and gas group Petrovietnam urged international oil companies not to participate in the bidding for the nine blocks which China National Offshore Oil Corp offered as these blocks lay deep within Vietnam's continental shelf, overlapping the blocks Petrovietnam have had active exploration contracts with India's ONGC, Russia's Gazprom and US-based ExxonMobil, said Nguyen Van Hau, chief executive of Petrovietnam.

HANOI MOI

- The amended anti-corruption law will require government officials and state employees to pay for large-value assets via bank transfer instead of by cash, said the drafting board of the law.

TUOI TRE

Vietnam's economy could grow 4.5-4.7 percent this year from 2011 versus a government target of 5.5-6 percent, former Planning and Investment Minister Tran Xuan Gia said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam's real estate market has hit its bottom with positive signs when transactions have risen recently, Construction Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said.

- Vietnam and the European Union have signed a partnership and cooperation agreement, a further move towards negotiating a free trade agreement, the EU trade mission said.

($1=20,870 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)