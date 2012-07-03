HANOI, July 3 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Inflation is expected at a range of 5.4-6.9 percent this year, while short-term deposit rates could drop to 7-8 percent, Bao Viet Securities Co said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- The Vietnam Lawyers Association said it opposed China's violation of international law through the establishment of Sansha City, which comprises Vietnam's Paracel and Spratly islands. The association condemned China National Offshore Oil Corporation's (CNOOC) invitation of bids for nine blocks in Vietnam's exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, about 60 nautical miles (108 km) from the shore.

- As many as 26,340 businesses, or around 6 percent of Vietnamese companies, suspended or shut down operations in the first six months of the year owing to unfavourable economic conditions, up 5.4 percent from the same period last year, the General Statistics Office said.

TUOI TRE

- State group PetroVietnam said it will continue its oil and gas activities and protect its partners' legitimate interest in the blocks which the CNOOC offered for bidding, as these blocks fall within Vietnam's exclusive economic zone and continental shelf. It said it has requested oil and gas companies not to participate in the bid process.

- Vietnam's June steel sales fell 17.2 percent from May to about 290,000 tonnes, the Vietnam Steel Association said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The Vietnam-Russia joint venture Vietsovpetro said it has found new oil at the Tho Trang (White Hare) structure in block 09-1, near the Bach Ho field, with capacity of 1,690 barrels per day. Vietsovpetro said it will further explore the structure and bring it into operation next year.

- Vietnam's post and telecommunication revenue in the first half of the year rose 10.2 percent from a year ago to an estimated 74.9 trillion dong ($3.59 billion), while the number of telephone subscribers rose 2.3 percent to 135.9 million, the General Statistics Office said.

($1=20,865 dong)