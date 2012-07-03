HANOI, July 3 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Inflation is expected at a range of 5.4-6.9 percent this
year, while short-term deposit rates could drop to 7-8 percent,
Bao Viet Securities Co said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- The Vietnam Lawyers Association said it opposed China's
violation of international law through the establishment of
Sansha City, which comprises Vietnam's Paracel and Spratly
islands. The association condemned China National Offshore Oil
Corporation's (CNOOC) invitation of bids for nine blocks in
Vietnam's exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, about
60 nautical miles (108 km) from the shore.
- As many as 26,340 businesses, or around 6 percent of
Vietnamese companies, suspended or shut down operations in the
first six months of the year owing to unfavourable economic
conditions, up 5.4 percent from the same period last year, the
General Statistics Office said.
TUOI TRE
- State group PetroVietnam said it will continue its oil and
gas activities and protect its partners' legitimate interest in
the blocks which the CNOOC offered for bidding, as these blocks
fall within Vietnam's exclusive economic zone and continental
shelf. It said it has requested oil and gas companies not to
participate in the bid process.
- Vietnam's June steel sales fell 17.2 percent from May to
about 290,000 tonnes, the Vietnam Steel Association said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- The Vietnam-Russia joint venture Vietsovpetro said it has
found new oil at the Tho Trang (White Hare) structure in block
09-1, near the Bach Ho field, with capacity of 1,690 barrels per
day. Vietsovpetro said it will further explore the structure and
bring it into operation next year.
- Vietnam's post and telecommunication revenue in the first
half of the year rose 10.2 percent from a year ago to an
estimated 74.9 trillion dong ($3.59 billion), while the number
of telephone subscribers rose 2.3 percent to 135.9 million, the
General Statistics Office said.
($1=20,865 dong)
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)