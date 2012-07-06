HANOI, July 6 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Song Da Urban & Industrial Zone Investment and Development
Co, a real estate developer, said it recorded a loss of
1.6 billion dong ($76,700) in the first five months of the year.
LAO DONG
- Loans for the real estate sector at the end of 2011
totalled 348 trillion dong ($16.69 billion), a 1.8-fold rise
from the central bank's figure, the National Financial
Supervisory Commission said.
- The central bank said it has requested lenders to set dong
deposit and lending rates in the interbank market in line with
its plans to lower interest rates and not to create any big
changes from now until September 1.
DAU TU
- Banks prefer lending in the interbank market for low
interest rates or buying government bonds with coupons at 7-8
percent to offering loans to businesses for fear of bad debts
which they have to make provisions for, said Le Xuan Nghia,
member of the National Monetary and Fiscal Policy Advisory
Council.
- Partly private TienPhong Bank, which has just been
restructured, will focus on gold trading, said its vice chairman
Do Anh Tu.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
LAO DONG
- National carrier Vietnam Airlines targets a revenue of
$43.5 billion and a net profit of $871 million by 2020, the
Transport Ministry said in a restructure plan.
- State budget revenues in the first half eased 1.7 percent
from the previous year to an estimated 346.12 trillion dong
($16.6 billion), while the budget spending rose 12 percent to
413.89 trillion dong, a finance ministry report said.
TUOI TRE
- The Finance Ministry has sought the government's approval
to establish a department to supervise and manage state capital
at state-run enterprises, particularly at state conglomerates,
said deputy minister Do Hoang Anh Tuan.
($1=20,850 dong)
(Editing by Jijo Jacob)