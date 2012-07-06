HANOI, July 6 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Song Da Urban & Industrial Zone Investment and Development Co, a real estate developer, said it recorded a loss of 1.6 billion dong ($76,700) in the first five months of the year.

LAO DONG

- Loans for the real estate sector at the end of 2011 totalled 348 trillion dong ($16.69 billion), a 1.8-fold rise from the central bank's figure, the National Financial Supervisory Commission said.

- The central bank said it has requested lenders to set dong deposit and lending rates in the interbank market in line with its plans to lower interest rates and not to create any big changes from now until September 1.

DAU TU

- Banks prefer lending in the interbank market for low interest rates or buying government bonds with coupons at 7-8 percent to offering loans to businesses for fear of bad debts which they have to make provisions for, said Le Xuan Nghia, member of the National Monetary and Fiscal Policy Advisory Council.

- Partly private TienPhong Bank, which has just been restructured, will focus on gold trading, said its vice chairman Do Anh Tu.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- National carrier Vietnam Airlines targets a revenue of $43.5 billion and a net profit of $871 million by 2020, the Transport Ministry said in a restructure plan.

- State budget revenues in the first half eased 1.7 percent from the previous year to an estimated 346.12 trillion dong ($16.6 billion), while the budget spending rose 12 percent to 413.89 trillion dong, a finance ministry report said.

TUOI TRE

- The Finance Ministry has sought the government's approval to establish a department to supervise and manage state capital at state-run enterprises, particularly at state conglomerates, said deputy minister Do Hoang Anh Tuan.

($1=20,850 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)