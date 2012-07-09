HANOI, July 9 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- The central bank has asked banks to cut interest rates on old loans to 15 percent or below to help businesses facing difficulties, Governor Nguyen Van Binh said on Saturday.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The State Securities Commission has imposed special supervision measures on seven securities firms on account of their poor financial performance, Chairman Vu Bang said.

DAU TU

- The central bank said it aims for a credit growth of between 8 percent and 10 percent in the second half of 2012 after loans recorded only 0.76 percent growth in June.

LAO DONG

- The central bank said it was working on plans to restructure four domestic banks while it has already approved similar plans for two other banks.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

- State oil group PetroVietnam said the first Te Giac Trang crude oil was produced on July 6. The oil field has five wells with a combined output of 10,000-15,000 barrels per day.

TUOI TRE

- Buying demand remains low despite ample sale-off activities as consumers have been tightening spending, supermarket operators and store owners said.

THANH NIEN

- It is time for Vietnam to reallocate resources granted for state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to private firms after the contribution by SOEs to the gross domestic product dropped to 19 percent during 2006-2010 from 33 percent in the 2001-2005 period, economists and analysts said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam's economy could expand 5.2-5.7 percent this year, while the consumer price index could be 7 percent, Planning and Investment Minister Bui Quang Vinh said.

- Vinafood 2, or the Vietnam Southern Food Corporation, said it has contracted to export 170,000 tonnes of 5-percent and 25-percent broken rice to the Philippines for loading in July and August, raising its sales to Manila so far this year to more than 1 million tonnes. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)