HANOI, July 11 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

- Vietnam has disbursed just $8.8 billion of a total $24.4 billion in official development assistance projects, slower than the world's average pace, the Ministry of Planning and Investment said.

TUOI TRE

- The non-performing loans at Ho Chi Minh City-based banks were estimated at 6.3 percent of their total loans at the end of June, while their credit dipped 0.04 percent from the end of 2011, said Nguyen Ngoc Thang, deputy head of the central bank in the city.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Sacombank said it started on July 10 offering a credit package worth 2 trillion dong ($95.92 million) for businesses at a rate of 13 percent and $50 million for exports at a rate of 4.5 percent.

LAO DONG

- Orchid Fund has bought 2.7 million shares of FPT Corp , a leading technology developer and software maker in Vietnam, raising its total ownership in the firm to 11.06 percent, the Vietnam Securities Depository said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- State-owned groups and corporations must complete a capital withdrawal from non-core investments by 2015, a government resolution said.

LAO DONG

- The Health Ministry has asked international quarantine units to step up inspection to prevent a strange disease from spreading across the southern border, after 56 people had been killed in Cambodia among 74 infections since April.

DAU TU

- The Agriculture Ministry should seek government approval on soft loans to support rice companies in their purchase of summer-autumn paddy, apart from the mechanism in place for the stockpiling scheme, Chairman Truong Thanh Phong of the Vietnam Food Association said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom;Editing by Sunil Nair)