HANOI, July 13 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

DAU TU

- Bad debts in Hanoi-based banks rose to their highest level in the past 10 years to 5.12 percent of outstanding loans at the end of June, said Director Nguyen Thi Mai Suong of the central bank branch in the city.

LAO DONG

- Red River Holding has registered to buy 500,000 shares of Minh Phu Seafood Group Corp, a major shrimp exporter, over a month-long period starting July 16, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said.

TUOI TRE

- The Quang Ngai provincial authority has revoked the licence of a project worth 285 billion dong ($13.7 million) from Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp for delayed work, the planning and investment department of Quang Ngai said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said it will put CMC Corp on the watchlist from July 13 for the firm's losses of 101 billion dong ($4.84 million) in 2011.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- A flight procedure office for Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) was opened in Hanoi to improve regional air traffic safety. Vietnam handles more than 150,000 inbound and outbound flights a year, while 250,000 others pass the country's airspace, JICA said.

NHAN DAN

- State-run Vinaphone, one of Vietnam's top mobile phone network providers, said it started providing text and phone call services aboard several international flights as of July 12.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

- The retail price of 1,369 dong (7 U.S. cents) a kilowatt hour that state utility Vietnam Electricity has been offering to customers is more than twice what it buys from electricity generators, said Hung Hai Group, a hydro-power investor.

HANOI MOI

- Natural gas supply to the 1,500-megawatt Cam Mau power plant is halted between July 6-17 for routine maintenance of the pipeline, the Ca Mau gas company said.

LAO DONG

- The government and the Kien Giang provincial People's Committee should revoke licences from 97 investment projects on Phu Quoc island for irregularities and delays in implementation, said Le Tien Hao, deputy head of the government inspectorate.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Construction of rice storage facilities, capable of storing 4 million tonnes, will be completed by the end of 2013, Vietnam Food Association Chairman Truong Thanh Phong said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)