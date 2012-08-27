HANOI Aug 27 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- Partly private Saigon Hanoi Bank has completed legal procedures to acquire a 50 percent stake in troubled Binh An Seafood Joint Stock Co after its takeover of Habubank, Sahabank Chief Executive Officer Nguyen Van Le said.

- Hoang Anh Gia Lai Joint Stock Co said its consolidated net profit in the first half of this year plunged 70 percent from a year ago to 183 billion dong ($8.8 million).

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- VietinBank, the second biggest partly private lender by assets, said it had started offering a credit package worth 10 trillion dong ($479.8 million) for businesses at 8.95 percent and also offered 5 trillion dong for agricultural production and trading at a rate of 10.99 percent.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- Vietnam's exports in the first eight months rose 17.8 percent to $73.35 billion from the same period last year, while imports increased 6.7 percent in the period to $73.41 billion, the government's General Statistics Office said.

VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW

- Officials from the world's largest fast food chain McDonald's have visited Vietnam several times to study the market and look for a local partner for franchising and a supply chain, a representative of the firm said.

LAO DONG

- Petrolimex, the country's top fuel importer and distributor, would achieve 358.7 trillion dong ($17.2 billion) in revenues by 2015, by which it is asked to withdraw investment from non-core businesses, according to a government-approved plan.

THANH NIEN

- Depositors have returned to Asia Commercial Bank placing money worth 1.5 trillion dong at the weekend, Chief Executive Officer Do Minh Toan said, adding that the bank has overcome a difficult time.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam's exports of agro-forestry and fishery products in the first eight months of this year rose 9.7 percent to $18.1 billion from a year ago, the Agriculture Ministry said.

DAU TU

- Japan's trading house Sojitz Corp said it and South Korea's Daelim Industrial Co Ltd had won a $360 million contract to supply machinery to O Mon 1 Thermal Power Plant in the southern city of Can Tho. The plant would start operation is 2015.