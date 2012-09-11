HANOI, Sept 11 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam's state budget revenue dipped 1.6 percent to 447 trillion dong ($21.46 billion) in the first eight months of this year, while expenditure rose 13.6 percent to an estimated 571.54 trillion dong, the Finance Ministry said.

- Petrovietnam Construction Corp said its losses were estimated at 498 billion dong ($23.9 million) for the first half of this year due to risk provisions, versus a net profit of 87.46 billion dong in the same period last year.

- Partly private Vietnam Prosperity Bank said it has offered $100 million of soft loans to exporters at a rate of 4-5 percent, 2-3 percentage points less than normal lending rates.

- Vietnam disbursed $1.92 billion of official development aid in the first eight months of this year, meeting roughly 42 percent of the year's plan, the Finance Ministry said.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

- The Ho Chi Minh City authorities said they have sought the Finance Ministry's permission to raise a combined 5 trillion dong ($240 million) of two-year and three-year municipal bonds to fund the city's socio-economic development. It plans to conduct the first bond issue of 3 trillion dong in the third quarter.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- The Ministry of Industry and Trade said it has proposed the central bank to guarantee loans to small and medium-sized enterprises and suggested the government to have flexible tax policies to reduce costs for businesses.

TUOI TRE

- The Tan Rai bauxite plant, Vietnam's first of its kind, is expected to start operation in October, said Tran Duong Le, deputy director of the Lam Dong bauxite complex.

- Four major fuel importers have sought permission to raise retail petrol prices to 24,500 dong ($1.18) per litre, the Finance Ministry said.

THANH NIEN

- The National Assembly's Finance and Budget Committee said it has suggested a cut in the minimum levied income for income tax to 7 million dong ($336) from the government's proposal of 9 million dong and the discount for each dependent to 2.8 million dong from 3.6 million dong.

- The Finance Ministry said it has proposed the government to cut the coal export duty to 10 percent from 20 percent, to ease difficulties faced by Vinacomin, Vietnam's top coal miner.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam has secured contracts to export 6.78 million tonnes of rice in the first eight months of this year, up 13.4 percent from a year ago, suggesting the country's total export volume for 2012 could rise beyond 7 million tonnes, the Vietnam Food Association said.

- Vietnam's trade with Russia is expected to jump 41.5 percent to $3 billion this year, said the Industry and Trade Ministry's trade promotion department.

($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)