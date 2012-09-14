HANOI, Sept 14 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said it has removed Sacom Development and Investment Corp from its watchlist on Sept. 13 after the firm reported a consolidated net profit of 138 billion dong ($6.63 million) in the first half of this year.

LAO DONG

- The government said it has requested the central bank to strictly deal with weak lenders in accordance with the approved banking reform plan, while it has to closely supervise their compliance with lending regulations in the rest of the year.

- Sacombank said Sai Gon EXim Investment Co will sell 3 million shares of it over a month ending on Oct. 17.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

- There is no need for the Vietnam government to get loans from the International Monetary Fund or other ASEAN countries to deal with the issue of the economy, thanks to the country's macro-economic conditions, foreign exchange reserve and balance of payment, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung told the Vietnam News Agency.

LAO DONG

- Vietnam has halted imports of second-hand machines and equipment from 2,255 Chinese companies, the Ministry of Science and Technology said.

THANH NIEN

- The World Bank said it has approved a $449 million 25-year credit to help Vietnam in an electricity distribution project, with a grace period of 5 years and an annual interest of 1.25 percent plus 0.75 percent in service fee.

DAU TU

- Vietnam Communist Party's General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have agreed that the two countries will sign an agreement on strategic partnership in 2013.

