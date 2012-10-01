HANOI Oct 1 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- The merger of Vietnam's two stock exchanges scheduled for this year has been delayed and could be completed by 2014, said officials at the State Securities Commission.

LAO DONG

- Partly private TienPhong Bank said it would cut dong lending rates for consumers to as low as 9.9 percent by the year end.

- Hanoi-based Techcombank said it would offer a lending package worth 2 trillion dong ($95.8 million) for small- and medium-sized businesses based in Ho Chi Minh City at 13 percent and is also preparing for them $15 million in dollar loans at 4.5 percent.

DAU TU

- Vietnam's banking system is having large problems which have an impact on the macro-economy, and if these persist, macroeconomic issues cannot be resolved, said Sanjay Kalra, Resident Representative of the International Monetary Fund in Vietnam and Laos.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam needs to separate commercial banks and investment banks to prevent risks caused by a mix of these two, s uch as lenders' investment of deposits in risky sectors, financial analyst Le Xuan Nghia said.

- Petrovietnam Fertilizer and Chemicals Corp would sell 1 million of its treasury shares from October until January, according to the management board's resolution. Currently, it owns 2.44 million treasury shares.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS

VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW

- A sharp rise in the consumer price index in September has sparked an urgent need to closely control pricing issues by the year end.

HANOI MOI

- October's consumer price index is expected to rise between 0.8 percent and 1.25 percent from the previous month, said experts from the finance and the trade ministries, following a monthly jump of 2.2 percent between August and September.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- State-owned Vietnam Southern Food Corp, Vietnam's top rice exporter, would complete its divestment from non-core businesses by 2015, and focus on buying and trading agricultural products and rice, it said in a plan submitted to the Agriculture Ministry.

- Vietnam's economy could grow 5 percent this year if the fourth quarter's economic expansion accelerates to an annual rate of 5-6 percent, helped by the government's correct and focused measures, economists said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)