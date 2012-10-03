HANOI Oct 3 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam will receive $10-11 billion of overseas remittances this year, a 20 percent rise from a year earlier, versus an average 10-15 percent increase in recent years, the State Commission of Overseas Vietnamese said.

- The Hanoi Stock Exchange said it has approved Sai Gon-Hanoi Commercial Bank to list 405 million new shares issued to merge Hanoi Building Commercial Bank (Habubank) with itself.

LAO DONG

- VietinBank, the second-biggest partly private lender by assets, said it has cut rates on short-term loans by three percentage points for small and medium-sized companies under a lending programme effective until March 31.

- Partly private DaiABank said it would pay a dividend of 500 dong (2 US cents) per share, or 5 percent of par value, on Nov. 16.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Disbursements of development aid for Vietnam at the end of September reached $2.21 billion, meeting roughly 49 percent of the year's plan, the Finance Ministry said.

