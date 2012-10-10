HANOI Oct 10 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
TUOI TRE
- Violations in monetary and banking areas such as
unlicensed operations, changing the timing for split and mergers
of banks may be subject to fines of up to 2 trillion dong, a
draft decree said. The new ruling, if approved, would be in
place from July 1, 2013.
LAO DONG
- Deutsche Bank has cut its stake in food producer Kinh Do
Corp to 5.8 percent after selling more than 1.9 million
KDC shares between Aug. 30 and Sept. 21, the Ho Chi Minh Stock
Exchange said.
- Hoa Phat Group said it has raised its stake in
Yen Phu Mining Co by 10 percent to 50 percent.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
QUAN DOI NHAN DAN
- A total of 58 companies with foreign investment now
operate in Vietnam's feed industry, accounting for a quarter of
the total 233 such firms, the husbandry department said.
LAO DONG
- The finance ministry said it will not cut retail fuel
prices due to recent fluctuations in global prices while major
importers still have access to a price stabilisation fund.
THANH NIEN
- Seasonal floods on the Mekong river are forecast to peak
around Oct. 16-17 at levels below last year, the national
weather centre said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Vietnam could raise the import tax on steel products to 7
percent from 5 percent now as domestic producers have been
facing tough competition from imported steel, the draft of a
finance ministry circular said.
- Vietnam may miss this year's target of earning $6.5
billion from seafood exports as global consumer demand is
contracting while domestic firms find it hard to access loans,
said General Secretary Truong Dinh Hoe of the Vietnam
Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)