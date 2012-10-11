HANOI Oct 11 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Petrovietnam Finance Corp will buy 500,000 shares of Pha Lai Thermal Power Co by Nov. 10, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said. Petrovietnam Finance Corp owns 7.81 million PPC shares, or 2.39 percent of the latter firm.

THANH NIEN

-- Some banks in Hanoi have raised dollar deposit rates to as high as 3.5 percent for individuals, above the central bank's cap of 2 percent, clients said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

-- Vietnam is expected to produce more than 1.5 million tonnes of sugar in the 2012/2013 sugarcane crushing season, above the domestic demand estimated at between 1.35 million and 1.4 million tonnes, the Vietnam Sugar and Sugarcane Association said.

HANOI MOI

-- Mekong Delta farmers have harvested 9.26 million tonnes of summer-autumn paddy, up 3 percent from last year, following higher yields, agricultural reports showed.

THANH NIEN

-- Government inspectors said they will soon announce their findings on two major state-run banks, the Vietnam Development Bank and Agribank, after completing reports of their recent inspections.

-- Construction of 19 hydro-power plants in the central province of Quang Nam has been halted due to adverse impact, the provincial government said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam will miss the annual economic growth target of 6.0-6.5 percent this year, with the expansion now forecast at 5.2 percent, the Planning and Investment Ministry said.

-- Achieving economic growth of 5-6 percent next year is not important, but stabilising the macro economy and sentiment, and restoring confidence is of greater significance, said Tran Du Lich, a well-known economist and a delegate of the National Assembly. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)