FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The central bank may extend the Nov. 25 deadline for five to six banks to repurchase gold to pay back to depositors, while another ten would have been ready to cease depositing the metal, a central bank official said.

- Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Co said it made a consolidated net profit of 1.1 trillion dong ($52.8 million) in the first nine months of this year, meeting 97 percent of the year's target.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung has called for ministries and local authorities to settle all outstanding debt in infrastructure construction by 2015 in a bid to reform public investment, the government said.

TUOI TRE

- The authorities in the southern province of Ca Mau said they have closed a primary school until Monday after an unidentified number of crocodiles escaped from a farm nearby, of which hunters have captured 73.

- Settling bad debt in the banking system, easing difficulties for businesses, and combating corruption and waste in public investment and spending are Vietnam's focus in the next year, said Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, at the closing session of the party central committee's sixth plenum.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam's cashew exports this year are forecast to drop 14.3 percent from 2011 to $1.2 billion, the Vietnam Cashew Association said.

($1=20,830 dong)