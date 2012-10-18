HANOI Oct 18 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Vietnam lenders' non-performing loans have mounted to tens of billions of dollars while part of the central bank inspectors' investigation results may cause the entire banking system to collapse if made public, said Truong Ngoc Anh, chief of the central bank's supervisory agency.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Japanese auto giant Toyota Motor Corp will recall nearly 5,300 cars from the Vietnam market to repair faulty power window master switches, said the industry and trade ministry's competition department.

TUOI TRE

- The trade deficit has been declining due to stalling production which caused imports to fall, while the state budget has been in difficulties as the bankruptcy of almost a hundred thousand businesses has resulted in lower tax revenues, said President Truong Tan Sang.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam's public investment next year is expected to be more than 362 trillion dong ($17.4 billion), double this year's plan, the ministry of planning and investment said.

- The planning and investment ministry's targets of exports revenues at $124.3 billion and the trade deficit at 8 percent of total exports for 2013 are difficult to achieve, said Cao Sy Kiem, economist and member of the National Assembly's economics committee.

