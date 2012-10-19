HANOI Oct 19 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
LAO DONG
- The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said it would halt
operations of Golden Bridge Securities Co by Oct. 31, asking it
to control risks and strictly abide by the regulations.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- The authorities of the central province of Khanh Hoa said
they have been seeking funds for the top priority Van Phong
international transit port, which could cost $4 billion to
build.
TUOI TRE
- Singapore's Sembcorp Utilities Co said it plans to build
the $2 billion Dung Quat thermal power plant in the central
province of Quang Ngai, which will have a capacity of 1,200
megawatts. The construction will start in 2016.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- The National Assembly's Standing Committee has asked the
government to publicise the changes in input costs of retail
electricity prices, while turning down a government proposal to
add power-regulating charges to the prices.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)