HANOI Oct 23 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- Vietnam's foreign currency reserves this year could rise to a level sufficient to cover 11 weeks of imports, while the country's balance of payments could have a surplus of more than $8 billion, the government said.

-- It is the time the government should establish a debt-trading company to deal with banks' bad debt, with the management board including central bankers, the Finance Ministry and the police ministry, economist and National Assembly delegate Tran Hoang Ngan said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The dollar/dong exchange rate has been stable since Nov. 24, 2011 thanks to the country's rising reserves, which are sufficient to cover 11.5 weeks of imports, up from nine weeks at the end of June, and ample dollar supply from foreign direct investment and overseas remittances, economists said. A sharp drop in imports also helped stabilise the rate.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

-- Police said they have issued a warrant against a former anti-smuggling customs official who had enabled the escape of Duong Chi Dung, the former head of the Maritime Department. Dung was arrested abroad early last month for mismanagement.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- The National Assembly's Economic Committee has requested the government to make comprehensive examination on the worrisome stalling economy and the shrinking trade deficit, the committee's Chairman Nguyen Van Giau said.

THANH NIEN

-- The state budget has been struggling in the past few years and if the government raises the basic salary for state employees as scheduled next year, the budget might manage to pay the additional money for just four months, said Finance Minister Vuong Dinh Hue.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam has imported about 500,000 tonnes of Chinese steel in the first nine months of this year, a five-fold jump from a year ago, the Vietnam Steel Association said.

-- Ho Chi Minh City's October consumer price index rose 0.40 percent from last month, led by power, water and fuel costs, and showed an annual increase of 4.86 percent, the city's statistics department said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)