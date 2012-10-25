HANOI Oct 25 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

-- The State Bank of Vietnam will not remove the current cap on deposit interest rates in order to maintain market stability, Governor Nguyen Van Binh said.

TUOI TRE

-- Several banks have raised dong lending rates to as high as 21.2 percent, clients said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Petrovietnam Fertilizer and Chemicals Corp said it would sell 1 million shares as part of the total 2.44 million treasury shares by Dec. 1.

-- The State Securities Commission said it has halted operations of Hanoi Securities Co from Oct. 24 to Dec. 31 as the firm failed to meet financial safety regulations.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- Measures to deal with bad debt have not proved efficient and the government needs to establish a commission to resolve non-performing loans, said economist and parliament member Tran Hoang Ngan.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- Rice and catfish, which influence the lives of millions of farmers and are also the country's cash earners, should be included in the national trade promotion programme to attract more investment, a government committee overseeing development in the southern region has proposed.

-- The national reserves will no longer be used to stabilise prices, but will be utilised to deal with natural calamities, diseases and defence and security issues, said a draft law on national reserves.

TUOI TRE

-- Vietnam should establish a national economic restructuring committee, chaired by the prime minister, to restructure the banking industry, state-owned enterprises and deal with bad debt, said economist and member of the National Assembly Tran Du Lich.

THANH NIEN

-- Vietnam should cut the corporate income tax to 20-23 percent from 28 percent now, given their difficulties and a popular corporate tax rate of 17-23 percent in neighbouring countries, said company executives and an official of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam could raise the export tax on wood products to 5-10 percent from zero now, the finance ministry said in a draft circular. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)