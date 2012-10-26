HANOI Oct 26 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- Partly private lender LienVietPostBank said its bad debt stood at 2.66 percent of its total loans at the end of September, below the banking system's common rate of around 8 percent.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The State Bank of Vietnam will submit a scheme to establish a national debt trading company to the government on Nov. 15. The scheme is expected to deal with 60-100 trillion dong ($2.88 billion-$4.8 billion) of non-performing loans, a central banker said.

-- Partly private Techcombank said it has raised its registered capital to 8.85 trillion dong ($424.9 million) from 8.79 trillion dong by using retained profit.

THANH NIEN

-- The central bank has extended the Nov. 25 deadline for banks to close their overseas gold accounts to ease their difficulties, but it has not fixed a new deadline, said central bank deputy governor Le Minh Hung.

-- The central bank said banking reform has been on the right track and that it will complete the restructuring of the remaining five ailing lenders by the end of the year.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

-- January-October export revenues of agricultural products and seafood increased 9.5 percent from a year earlier to $22.5 billion, the agriculture ministry said.

LAO DONG

-- Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will visit Vietnam on Nov. 6-7, foreign ministry spokesman Luong Thanh Nghi said.

TUOI TRE

-- The government needs to cut public investment and prevent wasteful spending to utilise funds to raise state employees' salary next year as scheduled, parliament members said.