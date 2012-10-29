HANOI Oct 29 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Minh Phu Seafood Corp, Vietnam's biggest shrimp exporter, has rejected speculations that Thailand's Charoen Pokpand Foods was buying a 40 percent stake in it, said its spokesman Nguyen Xuan Toan.

LAO DONG

- Asia Commercial Bank may face a loss of 200 billion dong ($9.6 million) if it has to buy gold this quarter as the gap between domestic and international prices widened to 2 million dong per tael, Vietcombank Securities said in a report.

- Ho Chi Minh City-based banks are expected to pump in a total of 200 trillion dong ($9.6 billion) into production activities between November 2011 and January 2013, the central bank's branch in the city said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

- The index of industrial production rose 5.8 percent in October from September and increased 5.7 percent from the same period last year, while inventories rose 20.3 percent as of Oct. 1 from a year earlier, the government said.

- The government has established a discipline commission who will publicise their investigation results about the responsibility of Dao Van Hung, former chairman of state utility Vietnam Electricity, and other members of the management board, in November, said Vu Duc Dam, the prime minister's spokesman.

TUOI TRE

- The government will not use funds from the state budget to deal with the bad debt in the banking system, said Vu Duc Dam, the prime minister's spokesman.

- The government said it discussed last Friday a draft decree on the state ownership in state-owned companies, which details its right as well as that of the prime minister in the management of the state-owned groups and major corporations.

THANH NIEN

- More than 60,000 people were evacuated from dangerous coastal zones in four northern and central provinces at the weekend to avoid impact from typhoon Son Tinh, provincial authorities said. ($1=20,830 dong; 1 tael=37.5 grams) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)