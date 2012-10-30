HANOI Oct 30 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Kim Long Securities Corp reported a loss of 91.5 billion dong ($4.4 million) for the third quarter, bringing its January-September losses to 41.5 billion dong.

- It is hard for Eximbank to find corporate clients with stable cash flows and good financial health even though the bank has lowered lending rates to as low as 11-13 percent, chief executive Truong Van Phuoc said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Parliament members said they supported a draft resolution on conducting a vote of confidence for the top 49 positions elected by the parliament and the People's Councils, including the prime minister, state president, vice president, parliament chairman and deputy chairmen.

- The State Audit of Vietnam said it would examine 26 state-run enterprises next year, including coal and mineral group Vinacomin, state utility Vietnam Electricity, oil and gas group Petrovietnam, Vinatex, Vietnam national posts and communication group.

HANOI MOI

- State utility Vietnam Electricity will not raise the retail electricity price in November as its input prices have fallen below expectations, said Dang Huy Cuong, director of the group's electricity regulatory department.

TUOI TRE

- Seven people were killed and six others were missing as of late Monday as tropical typhoon Son Tinh hit several coastal provinces including Nam Dinh, Quang Ninh and the city of Haiphong, provincial reports said.

THANH NIEN

- Chinese trading companies have been actively buying anchovy from Vietnam, which has affected the operations of Vietnamese fish sauce manufacturers in the coastal provinces of Khanh Hoa, Binh Thuan and the central city of Danang, said Dao Minh Hai, deputy head of the trade ministry's market management department.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam's tuna exports jumped 53 percent in the first nine months of this year to more than $436 million, compared with a year earlier, with the United States accounting for 44 percent of the country's shipments, said the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers.

- The inventory index in Vietnam's processing industry rose 20.3 percent as of Oct. 1 from the same period last year, while the index in several sectors including seafood jumped 24-56 percent, the Industry and Trade Ministry's Planning Department said.

($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)