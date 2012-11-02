HANOI Nov 2 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Businesses' demand for dollar loans has been increasing thanks to the lower lending rates at 5-7 percent compared with 11-15 percent for dong loans, company executives said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- A subsidiary of Ho Chi Minh City Infrastructure Investment Co, has cancelled the plan to buy roughly 17 million shares of its parent company, said Chief Executive Le Quoc Binh.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- The finance ministry said it has been considering cutting 208 import duty lines by an average of 2.76 percent next year in line with the World Trade Organisation commitments.

LAO DONG

- Vietnam's paper output in the first ten months of the year dipped 0.6 percent to an estimated 1.53 million tonnes, while the inventory jumped 26 percent, the industry and trade ministry said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam will cut its budget deficit in 2015 to below 4.5 percent of gross domestic product and will also lower deficit to 4 percent between 2016-2020, the finance ministry said.

- Official development assistance (ODA) from foreign governments extended to Vietnam reached $3.22 billion in the first 10 months of the year, above the $2.9 billion in ODA disbursement in the whole of 2011. The ODA amount could rise to a record high by the year-end, the government's statistics office said.

